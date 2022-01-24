© 2022 KPCW

Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - MIJA

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published January 24, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST
MIJA is screening in the Next category - 3 suns

MIJA (Daughter) is a documentary following the life journey of Doris Munoz. Her parents and two older brothers crossed the Mexican/US border in 1993 before she was born. She has always felt the pressure of being the only one in the family with papers. "We inherit the dreams of our families but also their fears."

This is a powerful story of the stresses an immigrant family lives with constantly. One who hasn't experienced it can't begin to imagine the ever-looming threat of deportation; both for those who could be sent away AND for those remaining behind. Doris's narration is poignant; the rise and fall and (hopefully) rise again of her own American Dream, the importance of family and music in her life. I was so grateful the system didn't fail them and shed tears with the arrival of their green cards.

I have an appreciation for the process because my husband is a green card holder but as a German, retired from the military, our process experience was worlds apart from the Munoz family. However, the families we met in our lawyer's waiting room, I'm sure had stories to tell.

Sundance Film Festival2022 Sundance Film Festival
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
