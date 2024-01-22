Sundance '24 Review|FIVE SUNS| 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Swiss directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui were chatty and funny when they introduced the film and during the post-film Q & A but there was no doubt they had deep respect for the subject of their documentary and the Reeve family who worked closely with them on the project. They gave credit to the two women and three amazing children in Christopher Reeve's world.

This film is a work of art — from the reoccurring visual imagery of the frozen statue floating in outer space and undersea, the crystals of Kryptonite encapsulating it's body — to the interweaving of film footage, home movies and interviews much of it narrated by Christopher Reeve, thanks to the audio versions of the books he'd written about his life.

We learn about Reeve as a person, a professional, and the victim of a tragic debilitating accident. He was a fighter, a humanitarian, a friend, a father and a husband who was Superman and became a super man.

It is so much more than a love story. This masterful piece of storytelling needs to be experienced to be fully appreciated.

All three of the Reeve children were at the premiere screening. They've all joined the board of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and continue to raise funds and support research dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders.