Sundance '24 Review | THREE SUNS | 'Rob Peace'

“Rob Peace” is the incredible and devastatingly true story of an inner-city kid, who led a dual life as model student seemingly escaping the trappings of Newark’s poorest communities. Peace earns a scholarship to Yale, but his science career is derailed when he is forced to sell pot to provide for medical and legal bills for his incarcerated father.

Director Chiwetel Ejiofor avoids a sophomore slump writing and directing his second full feature film, which he delivers with a nuanced blend of empathy and indignation appropriate of the complex forces which waged continuous war on this young man’s upward trajectory. Based upon the book by Jeff Hobbs, Ejiofor’s script paints an authentic and compelling picture of the people and events leading up to Peace’s derailment. This fact is stranger than fiction story involves a horrific compounding of institutional injustices involving the criminal justice system, housing, racism and cost of medical care.

Jay Will sears as Rob Peace trying to help his parents, his community, and his academic brotherhood while trying to take advantage of well-earned opportunities for himself. Mary J. Blige shines as his steadfast mother, and Chiwetel Ejiofor does triple duty as Rob’s father. The depth of the story is rewarded with a stellar supporting cast including Camila Cabello, Michael Kelly, and a resurgent Mare Winningham.

Unfortunately, Ejiofor got so caught up in his trifecta role that he didn’t pay attention to the editing and runtime of the film which unnecessarily comes in at 119 minutes. There was no reason thirty minutes couldn’t have been trimmed in the final cut and the film’s pacing is the only muting factor in an otherwise stellar display of storytelling.

