Sundance '24 Review | THREE SUNS | 'Your Monster'

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:53 AM MST
Tommy Dewey and Melissa Barerra appear in Your Monster by Caroline Lindy, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by Will Stone.
Will Stone
Tommy Dewey and Melissa Barerra appear in Your Monster by Caroline Lindy, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Photo by Will Stone.

"Your Monster" is screening in the Midnight section.

Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera) has a right to sing the blues.

When she suffers a bad brush with illness, her Broadway-director boyfriend abandons her and walks off to hold auditions for his new production —which was nurtured and developed with a lot of help from Laura. (The lead character is even based on her.)

Retreating to the apartment where she grew up, Laura’s crying jags are interrupted by a startling discovery—a Monster (Tommy Dewey) who’s been living in her closet for decades.

Despite his threats and fearsome exterior, Monster is more like an otherworldly cousin of The Dude.

This feature from writer-director Caroline Lindy, in the Midnight program, hits its stride as a rom-com version of “Beauty and the Beast.” There’s fine chemistry between the stars as they evolve from awkward roommates, toward friendship and romance, with Monster encouraging Laura to assert herself. (Or is this her Id talking?)

Unfortunately, Lindy aims for a genre mashup. There’s a lot of time spent on stage, when Laura lands an understudy job with her ex’s pretentious feminist musical. And the film goes dark at the end with a psycho-movie twist (think “Fight Club”).

Movie mashups can be fascinating, but sometimes you get sour mash.
Rick Brough
