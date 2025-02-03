2025 Sundance Film Festival wraps with fest favorite award announcement

On Sunday, the Sundance Film Festival announced its final award for this year. The documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” screening in the documentary premieres section received the Festival Favorite Award, voted for by the audiences from all of the new featured films presented at this year’s festival.

“Come See Me in Good Light” focuses on the life and work of Colorado poet laureate Andrea Gibson, her wife and spoken word poet Megan Falley and the challenges they face when Andrea is given a diagnosis of incurable cancer.

In a statement, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming Kim Yutani said festival goers “embraced the humor and heartbreak of this intimate documentary directed by Sundance veteran Ryan White. (“Assassins” 2020; “Ask Dr. Ruth” 2019)

Five others were in the running for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Favorite award.

“Deaf President Now!“ is a look back to 1988 when students at the world’s only Deaf university help overturn a decision to hire a hearing university president.

Using video and interviews captured from contraband cellphones, the documentary “The Alabama Solution” helps expose a cover-up in one of the country’s deadliest prison systems.

Another runner-up was “The Ballad of Wallis Island” that turns the fantasy of an eccentric lottery winner into reality when his favorite musicians play a private show at his home.

“Andre is an Idiot” is a documentary that pokes fun at Andre, who is dying because he didn’t get a colonoscopy, and “Prime Minister” takes an inside look at the life of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Sundance Institute also announced the dates for next year’s festival to be headquartered in Park City Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, 2026.

For 2027 and beyond, festival organizers say they will make a decision on the festival’s future home this winter or early spring.

They will choose from a dual Park City and Salt Lake City bid, Boulder, Colorado, or Cincinnati, Ohio.

While many screenings have been screened in Salt Lake City over the years, Park City has been the festival’s home base for the last four decades.