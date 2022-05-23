© 2022 KPCW

Dr. John Cobb

  • Mountain Money Podcast Picture 5-23-22
    Public Affairs
    Mountain Money | May 23, 2022
    Roger Goldman
    On today's Mountain Money, Alison Kuhlow and Roger Goldman's guests include: (00:10) Author John Cobb discusses his new book Is International Cooperation Possible? In order to work with other nations on issues like global warming, Cobb highlights the important changes needed in America’s foreign policy, (17:26) Mallory Bateman with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute provided The State of the Wasatch Back presentation at last Tuesday’s Wasatch Back Economic Summit. Bateman joins us today to share some of the highlights from her presentation and (36:29) Financial Planner Kevin Kennedy, with Victrix Investment Advisors, explains why we should keep calm during the current volatility of the stock market.
