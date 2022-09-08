In this episode of Cool Science Radio John and Lynn welcome Pulitzer Prize finalist Katherine Blunt . She has written California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric -and what it means for America's Power Grid. Katherine is a reporter for the Wall Street Journal since 2018 and has written about utilities and renewable energy. Her coverage of PG&E, reported in close collaboration with two colleagues, was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting and earned a Gerald Loeb award, the highest honor in business journalism. The series also won the 2019 Thomas L. Stokes Award for energy and environmental writing, as well as a silver Barlett & Steele award through the Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism.

Listen • 25:07