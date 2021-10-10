Local News Hour

-
Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.
-
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs.
-
Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update.
-
Communications Strategic Advisor for Dominion Energy Jorgan Hofeling has detials on a program that every Utahn can reduce their carbon footprint.
-
Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap from the council's two day retreat this week.
-
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn has an update from this month's board meeting.
-
Connect Summit County Executive Director Julya Sembrat and Deveopment Director Rachel Devine has details on next week's State of Mind event.
-
Rep. Blake Moore discusses some of the issues he's working on for his constituents of the First Congressional District.
-
Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting.
-
Park Meadows Resident Bob Theobald reacts to Tuesday's Board of Adjustment decision last night upholding his appeal against the location of his neighbor's outdoor sauna.