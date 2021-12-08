-
The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation author R. Philip Bouchard | Dec. 9, 2021In this episode John and Lynn's guest R. Philip Bouchard takes a look at what he calls 13 pervasive scientific untruths—tackling a range of topics from gravity and radiation to global warming and pandemics—and humorously and accessibly shares the real science behind them. His new book is called The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation.
Author of The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation R. Philip Bouchard ( 1:58) , paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim ( 22:36) and Timothy Jorgensen ( 29:28) author of Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life join today's show.