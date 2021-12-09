© 2022 KPCW

Cool Science Radio | Dec. 9, 2021

Published December 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Author of The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation R. Philip Bouchard ( 1:58) , paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim ( 22:36) and Timothy Jorgensen ( 29:28) author of Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life join today's show.

In this episode John and Lynn's guest R. Philip Bouchard takes a look at what he calls 13 pervasive scientific untruths—tackling a range of topics from gravity and radiation to global warming and pandemics—and humorously and accessibly shares the real science behind them. His new book is called The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation.

Then paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim joins us to preview his appearance at the Eccles Center at the Park City Institute on December 11. One of the youngest explorers ever to lead expeditions to the Sahara, Ibrahim has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, and a new species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.

Finally, Timothy Jorgensen discusses the wild world of the electricity coursing through our bodies as he presents his new book, Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life . When we think of electricity, we don't often consider its essential role in the body and how it is central to life itself. Jorgensen, an author and a professor in the Departments of Radiation Medicine at Georgetown University, shares his biological view of electricity with tales from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk.

John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
See stories by John Wells
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
