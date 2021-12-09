Cool Science Radio | Dec. 9, 2021

In this episode John and Lynn's guest R. Philip Bouchard takes a look at what he calls 13 pervasive scientific untruths—tackling a range of topics from gravity and radiation to global warming and pandemics—and humorously and accessibly shares the real science behind them. His new book is called The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation.

Then paleontologist, anatomist and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim joins us to preview his appearance at the Eccles Center at the Park City Institute on December 11. One of the youngest explorers ever to lead expeditions to the Sahara, Ibrahim has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, and a new species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.

Finally, Timothy Jorgensen discusses the wild world of the electricity coursing through our bodies as he presents his new book, Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life . When we think of electricity, we don't often consider its essential role in the body and how it is central to life itself. Jorgensen, an author and a professor in the Departments of Radiation Medicine at Georgetown University, shares his biological view of electricity with tales from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk.

