Wyoming man charged with hate crime during Park City patrol strike

Summit County prosecutors believe Calvin Spencer Rawe of Alpine, Wyoming, intended to harass “a witness who was involved in the recent labor dispute with Vail Resorts” over the phone, according to charging documents.

Court papers state a Park City police officer spoke with the recipient of Rawe’s alleged Dec. 30 call, a few days after the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association walked off the job.

During the call, prosecutors say Rawe became “enraged and used vulgar words for female body parts and threatened to travel to Vail Resorts and cause harm to transgendered [sic] people and those involved with the strike.”

When the officer called Rawe back, he pivoted to harassing the investigator, court papers say

Prosecutors accuse Rawe of contacting the officer four times between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5, calling the officer homophobic and anti-Asian slurs.

He’s now charged with one count of electronic communication harassment, a class A misdemeanor with the hate crime enhancement attached.

If convicted, Rawe could spend up to one year in jail or pay up to $2,500 in fines.

He is not in custody but has been issued a summons to appear in a Utah courtroom April 18.

The Park City ski patrol union went on strike for nearly two weeks at the end of 2024 into 2025 after failing to reach a contract agreement with Vail Resorts.

The parties eventually reached an agreement patrollers say was in line with their requests for better pay and benefits.

Terrain was limited during the work stoppage, and visitors and locals criticized mountain operations and posted viral videos of long lines. Attorneys filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of those who skied during the strike.