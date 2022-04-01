Water Crisis

-
On today's This Green Earth, (04:52) Senior Scientist Charles Paull comes on the show to discuss a new study from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute that documents how the thawing of permafrost, submerged underwater at the edge of the Arctic Ocean, is affecting the seafloor. Then in the second half of the show, (22:15) Chris and Carolyn replay an interview with Dan Saladino about the world's rarest foods, and why we need to save them.
In this Segment, award winning science writer Nancy Castaldo joins the show. She has a new book out called When the World Runs Dry: Earth's Water in Crisis. Water is essential for life on this planet, but not every community has the safe, clean water it needs. Castaldo takes readers from Flint, Michigan to Cape Town, South Africa, to explore the various ways in which water around the world is in danger, and why we must act now.