Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found

A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found.

Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly different than senators sent them earlier this week, meaning state senators will need to vote on the House’s new version of the bill. That vote could come as early as tomorrow.

Senate Bill 16 bans surgeries on minors if they are intended as part of a sex change. The bill also enacts a moratorium on prescribing hormone treatments for new patients, like puberty blockers, for transgender youth. During that pause, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services will study the scientific data on the use of those medications.

The legislation also makes it easier for transgender patients to sue medical providers for malpractice if they change their minds about their decision.

The bill passed with a 58-14 vote. Rep. Quinn Kotter was the only Republican to vote against the bill, while Democrats were united against the ban.

