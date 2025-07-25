© 2025 KPCW

Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs at 7:20 a.m., during the Noon News and in The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | 'It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley'

KPCW | By Linda Jager
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:27 PM MDT
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
Magnolia Pictures
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley

This week’s Friday Film Review explores the life, legacy, and enduring mystique of Jeff Buckley through a new documentary, “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Jeff Buckley, the gifted singer-songwriter whose meteoric rise defined a moment in the 1990s, is the subject of Amy Berg’s newest documentary, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.”

Known for his transcendent voice and emotional depth, Buckley captivated audiences with a musical style that defied easy categorization, drawing influence from jazz, rock, folk and classical genres. His lone studio album, “Grace,” released in 1994, remains a landmark recording, earning a place on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Born in California and raised by his mother after being estranged from his father, Tim Buckley, who was himself an accomplished folk rock and jazz musician, Jeff carved a path that resisted industry norms. His inspirations were eclectic: Nina Simone, Van Morrison, and Led Zeppelin, and shaped Buckley’s distinctive sound and fueled a cult following that grew rapidly during his brief career.

Buckley’s story, however, is as tragic as it is compelling. In 1997, just as he was preparing to record his second album, he drowned in the Mississippi River at the age of 30. His untimely death cemented his legend, leaving fans and fellow musicians to speculate on what might have been.

Berg’s documentary doesn’t seek to idealize Buckley but rather to understand him. Through interviews with his mother, as well as former partners, bandmates, and close friends, the film presents a portrait of a introspective musician grappling with fame, identity and artistic integrity. These personal reflections are complemented by archival footage and recordings that allow Buckley’s own voice to guide much of the narrative.

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” also offers a snapshot of the ’90s alternative music scene, tracing the cultural landscape that shaped Buckley’s artistry.

Running 1 hour and 48 minutes, the film opens in theaters on August 8.

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” is a story that lingers, much like Buckley’s music, and definitely a film worth watching.
Linda Jager
