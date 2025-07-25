Friday Film Review | 'It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley'

Jeff Buckley, the gifted singer-songwriter whose meteoric rise defined a moment in the 1990s, is the subject of Amy Berg’s newest documentary, “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.”

Known for his transcendent voice and emotional depth, Buckley captivated audiences with a musical style that defied easy categorization, drawing influence from jazz, rock, folk and classical genres. His lone studio album, “Grace,” released in 1994, remains a landmark recording, earning a place on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Born in California and raised by his mother after being estranged from his father, Tim Buckley, who was himself an accomplished folk rock and jazz musician, Jeff carved a path that resisted industry norms. His inspirations were eclectic: Nina Simone, Van Morrison, and Led Zeppelin, and shaped Buckley’s distinctive sound and fueled a cult following that grew rapidly during his brief career.

Buckley’s story, however, is as tragic as it is compelling. In 1997, just as he was preparing to record his second album, he drowned in the Mississippi River at the age of 30. His untimely death cemented his legend, leaving fans and fellow musicians to speculate on what might have been.

Berg’s documentary doesn’t seek to idealize Buckley but rather to understand him. Through interviews with his mother, as well as former partners, bandmates, and close friends, the film presents a portrait of a introspective musician grappling with fame, identity and artistic integrity. These personal reflections are complemented by archival footage and recordings that allow Buckley’s own voice to guide much of the narrative.

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” also offers a snapshot of the ’90s alternative music scene, tracing the cultural landscape that shaped Buckley’s artistry.

Running 1 hour and 48 minutes, the film opens in theaters on August 8.

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” is a story that lingers, much like Buckley’s music, and definitely a film worth watching.