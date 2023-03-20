How these new laws could help domestic violence survivors in Utah.

Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, wanted to get one message across to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault: “We believe you.”

She hoped the actions she and other lawmakers took this past Legislative session to fund community-based shelters and programs would help convey that point, Romero said during a news conference Friday morning.

“It takes someone maybe seven times before they leave their abuser,” Romero said. “We as a state, as elected officials, have to be patient with people and let them know that we believe them, that they can trust us and that there’s a safe space and there’s an option for them to leave that situation.”

She stood with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, staff members from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office, law enforcement leaders and advocates in the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building. The group met for the second time this year to talk about helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Utah.

