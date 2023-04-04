Flooding resource guide: What to do before, during and after a flood

Wherever it rains or snows, it can flood. In Utah, that could be anywhere.

“We can’t tell exactly where or when it will flood,” said Wade Mathews, public information officer for the Utah Division of Emergency Management. “We don’t know until it’s starting to happen. So people need to be prepared.”

The Salt Lake Tribune compiled this guide to help explain what you should do before, during and after a flood to protect yourself, your home or business, your family and pets, and your belongings.

Before a flood:

1. Check your flood risk • Salt Lake County publishes a map on its website that uses data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to show flood risk throughout the county.

Property owners should check the map, found here, to see if their home or business lies in one of the blue-shaded areas.

Read the full report here.

