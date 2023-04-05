© 2023 KPCW

What's going on with Utah rents?

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT
Salt Lake City Skyline
David Crowther/Legacy Images - stock.adobe.com
/
135238733
The rental housing story in Utah is changing, at least a little.

The Salt Lake Tribune, in partnership with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, will host a forum exploring the rental market in Utah.

Walk around downtown Salt Lake City and it can be hard to believe Utah is in the midst of a housing shortage.

New luxury apartment towers dominate the landscape and they all seem to be advertising open apartments ready to lease. If the theory of supply and demand holds true — doesn’t that mean renters in SLC should be feeling some relief soon?

The answer is: Sort of.

If you want to learn more and better understand the strange rental market landscape we’re in right now, The Salt Lake Tribune, in partnership with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, is hosting a community forum on this topic at the Thomas S. Monson Center in Salt Lake City. In-person attendance registration is no longer open. But a livestream function is available here, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Read full report here.

Utah
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune