What's going on with Utah rents?

Walk around downtown Salt Lake City and it can be hard to believe Utah is in the midst of a housing shortage.

New luxury apartment towers dominate the landscape and they all seem to be advertising open apartments ready to lease. If the theory of supply and demand holds true — doesn’t that mean renters in SLC should be feeling some relief soon?

The answer is: Sort of.

If you want to learn more and better understand the strange rental market landscape we’re in right now, The Salt Lake Tribune, in partnership with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, is hosting a community forum on this topic at the Thomas S. Monson Center in Salt Lake City. In-person attendance registration is no longer open. But a livestream function is available here, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Read full report here.