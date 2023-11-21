Several inches of snow expected in Wasatch Back over Thanksgiving

From late Thursday through early Saturday, snow is expected to accumulate across Utah’s northern and central mountains.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm system will move through the area over the holiday weekend, bringing several inches of snow and colder temperatures.

Park City and the Wasatch Back could see 2 inches to 6 inches of snow in the mountain valleys between Thursday and Friday, mostly overnight Thursday.

“The chance of wet weather will gradually increase from afternoon into Thanksgiving night,” meteorologist Thomas Geboy said. “It is becoming increasingly likely that between Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we’ll see that storm system drop in, and then that pretty sizable drop in temperatures from Friday into this weekend.”

Ski resorts could get anywhere from 6 inches up to a foot of snow before the storm moves out.

Temperatures in Park City will drop after Thanksgiving, with highs in the low 20s Friday and Saturday.

In northern Utah, four to nine inches of snow are expected in the mountains, with as much as a foot of snow possible in the upper Cottonwoods. That snowfall is anticipated to begin Thursday evening and end Saturday morning.

Drivers can expect winter travel conditions at upper elevations Friday, with possible traction law restrictions in place. Winter driving conditions are possible at lower elevations as well.