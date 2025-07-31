Utah nonprofits serving immigrants see funding cuts, more demand in Trump’s second term

Ze Min Xiao is trying to track the effects of the second Trump administration’s policy changes on Utah nonprofits that serve immigrants. She fears further disruption is coming and wants to capture how service providers are changing.

To keep tabs on how these organizations are faring, her Center for Economic Opportunity and Belonging, a group focused on closing opportunity gaps in the Beehive State and supporting other nonprofits, surveyed 28 service providers on their funding and client needs.

The resulting report, released last month, shows declines in funding, some of which comes from the federal government. That finding poses serious concerns for Xiao, the center’s president and CEO.

“There’s not a replacement for that federal funding because they’re not getting any new funding sources coming in,” she said, “which is also troubling, knowing that means that there will be a decrease in services.”

The data paints an uneasy picture for Utah’s immigrant-serving nonprofits, depicting funding gaps, fundraising concerns and heightened fear among clients. The surveyed service providers aid many of the roughly 300,000 immigrants who live in the Beehive State.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.