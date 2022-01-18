© 2022 KPCW

Voter zones, trail expansion on Wasatch County Council’s agenda

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST
districts 2.jpg
Credit Wasatch County
/
2022 Wasatch County geographic districts map of the Heber Valley area, adopted at the January 12 council meeting

The Wasatch County Council will wrap up voter redistricting and consider funding a cowboy event and trail into Provo Canyon Wednesday.

The council will hold a regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the county administration building.

It will wrap up a three-week redistricting process by finalizing voter precincts, which are voting zones within the five geographic districts the council approved last Wednesday. Detailed maps, which will change voting zones in several of Heber Valley’s districts, can be found on kpcw.org.

Also during the meeting, County Manager Dustin Grabau will suggest appointments to vacancies on the Wasatch County Planning Commission, board of adjustments and Jordanelle Specially Planned Area Planning Commission.

For years, Wasatch County has sought to expand local trail systems to connect to other counties. On Wednesday, the council will discuss and possibly decide whether to help fund a trail that connects Vivian Park along Provo Canyon Road to Deer Creek Reservoir. That would add to funding from the Utah Department of Transportation and Mountainland Association of Governments for the project.

Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith told KPCW in early December the county has big ideas for this trail system.

“The intent would be to have a trail system that would connect all the way from Utah Lake up to the Jordanelle and into Park City and into Coalville and down into Parleys Canyon at some point,” Smith said. “We’re trying to break it into sections because it’s such an expensive trail.”

Another request for funding will come from the U.S. Mounted Shooters of Utah, which schedules various types of rodeo shows. Representatives will ask the county to help pay for an upcoming three-day event at the Wasatch County Event Center.

To conclude the meeting, there’ll be a public hearing over the nine-home Flying Hawk Subdivision east of Heber City.

The Wednesday meeting is at 3 p.m. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.

districts 1.jpg
Credit Wasatch County
/
2022 Wasatch County geographic districts map, adopted at the January 12 council meeting
WC districts 2.png
Credit Wasatch County
/
Wasatch County geographic district map through 2021

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County.
