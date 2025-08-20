© 2025 KPCW

Oakley man enters guilty plea in 2024 assault

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:58 PM MDT
Summit County's courthouse in Silver Summit.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Summit County's courthouse in Silver Summit.

Under the plea deal, he won't stand trial on attempted murder but still faces a life sentence.

Kevin D. Wilde, 64, of Oakley entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated sexual assault Aug. 8 — a first-degree felony that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

The charge stems from a July 22, 2024 assault at an Oakley home where authorities found a woman had been badly beaten and sexually assaulted. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 24 in 3rd District Court.

In exchange for Wilde’s plea, Summit County prosecutors dropped three other charges, including first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony assault resulting in bodily injury and third-degree felony aggravated assault.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to all four charges in March.

Court documents show prosecutors and Wilde’s defense attorney are now recommending Wilde serve 10 years to life at the Utah State Prison, where he’d be eligible for parole.

Wilde was originally charged with the crimes last summer, following his arrest in Montana, where police said he fled after the assault. He’s been held in the Summit County jail without bond ever since.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas