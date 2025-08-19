© 2025 KPCW

Electric bikes, scooters will be allowed across Wasatch County trails

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:40 PM MDT
The proposed rules would allow e-scooters anywhere e-bikes are permitted.
Bondariev Volodymyr
/
Adobe Stock
The proposed rules would allow e-scooters anywhere e-bikes are permitted.

Weeks after the Wasatch County Council adopted e-bike regulations, it’s planning to amend the rules Wednesday.

The county council voted to approve the new rules July 2, including allowing low-power e-bikes on backcountry trails, letting people use them on all sidewalks and paved trails and requiring helmets.

Now, it’s trying to ensure the rules are consistent between the county and its neighboring municipalities, Heber and Midway.

To do so, it’s adding e-scooters to its regulations, according to county manager Dustin Grabau.

“Wasatch County originally proposed that we would not permit scooters on trails, but because we have these interconnections, it would mean that you could use scooters on certain trails and have to walk across others,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 19.

The proposed changes would mean people can ride electric scooters anywhere e-bikes are allowed in the county, Heber and Midway.

There’s no speed limit for e-bikes or e-scooters – instead, riders are asked to be “prudent.”

In nearby Summit County and Park City, the speed limit on trails is 15 mph.

The Wasatch County Council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
