Wasatch County Sheriff to answer public’s questions in Midway

The event will be at Midway Town Hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It’ll follow a town hall format with Sheriff Rigby giving a speech, then taking questions from the crowd.

Mike Bronson is a member of Defending Wasatch Back, the group sponsoring the forum. He says after the speech, residents can ask the Sheriff anything, and suggested topics including contracted policing in Midway and Rigby’s work as the county’s highest ranking local elected public safety authority.

“He is running for election again this year,” Bronson says, “so whatever anybody wants to ask him, it’s an open forum to where anybody can come and bring up any topics.”

Bronson says Defending Wasatch Back was formed to support personal constitutional rights at the local level. This will be the second Sheriff’s address the group has sponsored after holding a public forum last year. Bronson says that meeting was a major step toward the county declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary county last May.

In fall of 2020, the group also organized a protest of school mask mandates in front of the county administration building that drew about 100 people to Heber City Main Street.

Bronson says the group invites anyone in the county to share any view they have.

“People have a right to speak their mind and ask their Sheriff whatever they want to ask. As far as those running the meeting, they will allow anyone to speak and say whatever they feel like they would like to.”

Bronson says after about 200 people came to last year’s forum, he hopes to see a similar turnout Wednesday.

The event is at Midway Town Hall, 75 North 100 West.

For more on the event organizer, visit defendingwasatchback.com.