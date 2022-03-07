Wasatch County Republicans to elect voting delegates at caucus night

Wasatch County Republican voters will elect delegates for 53 voting precincts at Wasatch High School Tuesday evening.

Precincts are neighborhood voting districts within the county. Historically, caucuses occurred in their respective neighborhoods. This year, as representatives get acquainted with new geographic districts and precinct maps adopted in January, all precincts will convene at the high school.

The event begins at 7 p.m.; attendees are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can attend, but only registered Republicans may vote. After people arrive, they’ll divide up by precinct into separate rooms.

Wasatch County Republican Party Chair Jared Rigby, who is also Sheriff, says each precinct will elect a chair, vice chair, one or more county delegates and one statewide delegate. He says the format favors those who show up in person for this phase.

“There is a kind of paper ballot system that's an anonymous way of doing it - and yes, that's what the way that most of the precincts will work - but there are some of the precincts where, unfortunately, maybe three or five people show up, and so they raise their hands,” he says. “As long as that neighborhood is generally fine with how business is conducted, then that's how that grassroots effort happens.”

The Wasatch County Republican Party convention is set for April 19. That’s where county delegates choose candidates for local elections.

State delegates will choose candidates for statewide elections at the state GOP convention on April 23.

Primary ballots will be sent out in June.

In Wasatch County, only one race has multiple candidates. Three people filed to run for council seat A, representing the county at large. Therefore, the delegates will vote for two of those to appear on the primary ballot.

Since no candidates filed as Democrats, the primary election will be the de facto final vote to decide who is elected to that seat.

The Wasatch County Democrats will still hold a caucus to choose state delegates on March 22 at the Midway Community Services Building.

For more on the Wasatch County Republicans, local precincts and tomorrow’s caucus event, visit wasatchgop.org.

