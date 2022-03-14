Mary Williams runs for Wasatch County Council

Mary Williams says for years, her community involvement has made her aware of Heber Valley resident concerns.

During her 18 years in town, she’s been a spa owner and volunteer with law enforcement agencies, including being a traffic guard.

If elected to the Wasatch County Council, she says she’d seek to localize values in the United States Constitution.

“I’m not afraid to be outspoken for the people, because I have zero conflicts of interest,” Williams says. “I’m one of ‘We, the people’ - I’m seeking to get this country back to God and the Constitution, which puts people above government. It begins at home and in each county in the country.”

One important issue in her campaign is land development. She says she wants to steer the county away from construction that doesn’t have public support.

She says two other priorities are preserving the North Fields and making housing more affordable.

Williams is running for seat A, representing the entire county.

She describes herself as someone who will listen to all residents, even if they reach out with a text in the middle of the night. She says she would also seek to balance competing interests.

“We need to come together as the old-town good-old-boy and the new people moving in that are saying, ‘Let’s work together,’” she says.

Williams supported the ordinance that declared Wasatch County a gun sanctuary. She also says she led a group to start attending Wasatch County Board of Health meetings to question the board about information it was disseminating about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams will be at a meet the candidates event Thursday with other candidates for federal, state and local government positions. She’ll join Jason Preston, running for Congress, Kera Birkeland, running for the Utah House of Representatives, and two Summit County Council candidates, Holly McClure and Jack Murphy.

The event’s at The Barn just outside of Charleston in Wasatch County. That’s located at 2344 West 3000 South.

For more on candidates running for office in 2022, visit kpcw.org.