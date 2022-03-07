Kim Facer running for Wasatch County Council

The race for Wasatch County Council seat A is one of two at-large seats on the 7-member body - those two represent the entire county instead of one district.

Facer is a Republican. He’s currently the vice president of real estate development and finance for Vivint, which he says would be useful on the council to help manage the many ongoing and future local developments.

“I understand how that’s done, how to work with developers, how to speak their language, and how to make sure that the community gets its fair share,” Facer says.

Other issues he says he’ll prioritize are open space preservation where possible, bringing more parks and trails to the county and affordable housing.

Facer moved to Midway from Tennessee about four years ago. He has family in Midway and Heber City.

This is his first time running for office.

The Wasatch County GOP caucus night is Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wasatch High School.

For more on the event, visit wasatchgop.org.

