Wasatch County Democrats to caucus Tuesday

Local Democrats will caucus Tuesday in Wasatch County.

After Wasatch County Republicans chose delegates for this year’s election process earlier this month, Tuesday will be Democrats’ turn.

The caucus divides the county into 53 neighborhoods, or precincts, to meet and elect voting representatives. Residents of those precincts vote for delegates to represent them at the county convention for the party, which is happening next week.

Anyone may attend the caucus, and anyone who didn’t vote in the Wasatch County Republican Party Caucus earlier this month may vote for precinct officials, even if they aren’t officially registered as Democrats.

According to Wasatch County Chair of the Utah Democratic Party Terri Goodall, along with electing neighbors to represent their interests, people will discuss what those interests are.

“It’s more than just about the candidates,” Goodall said. “It’s also about our day-to-day life and those issues that are important to us. The objective of your neighborhood caucus is to be able to talk with your neighbors about issues that are important to you in your neighborhoods, in the cities, towns and in our total counties.”

Because no two Democratic candidates filed to run in the same election this year, delegates won’t need to vote for who will be on the ballot at the county convention. But, precinct delegates will elect state delegates at the convention.

Delegates at the state convention in April will go on to decide who will appear on the ballot for statewide and multi-county races. Those could include elections to the state school board and federal elected positions.

The Wasatch County Democratic caucus is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Midway Community Center at 140 West Main Street. Attendees are asked to show up at 6:30 p.m. for registration.

For more on the caucus and Wasatch County Democrats, visit wasatchdems.org.

