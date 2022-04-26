© 2022 KPCW

Developer to give update on Mayflower Mountain Resort

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
The MIDA development review committee will get a progress report from Extell Utah about construction of the ski beach and consider approval of a request relating to village roads.

This afternoon, a state committee will meet to discuss the Mayflower Mountain Resort.

Kurt Krieg, a vice president of the firm developing the resort, told KPCW he’ll update the committee about construction on the ski beach and other progress. Plans originally touted what would be the largest ski beach in the world, a place for skiers and riders to soak up the sun after a day on the slopes.

The meeting is with the development review committee of the Military Installation Development Authority, commonly known as MIDA. MIDA is the overseeing authority of the project.

Also during the meeting, the committee will consider approving an amendment to the roads plan for the main village area.

For a link to attend the meeting by video conference, visit kpcw.org.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
