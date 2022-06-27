Complaint about Wasatch County voting machine ‘blown out of proportion’

Rep. Phil Lyman of District 73 alleged on Sunday that voting machines had changed voters’ selections. He said votes for Mike Lee were being changed to support Becky Edwards.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson released a statement saying that her office had reviewed the allegations, which involved a voting machine in Wasatch County.

Henderson said the problem stemmed from a small font size on a machine used by eight voters. She said all eight successfully cast ballots for their preferred candidates.

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said one voter had trouble interpreting the options and selecting the correct box, which may have sparked Lyman’s comments.

“Somebody had a hard time checking the correct box, because if you overlap at all, it could check the incorrect box,” she said. “But, you can correct it on the screen. There’s nothing on there that kept anyone from being able to correct it. So, instead of coming and asking for help or whatever, it just kind of got blown out of proportion after the fact.”

Lyman’s post also alleged some machines were programmed to allow changes to votes after printing voting receipts. Granger said all votes are finalized after receipts are printed and the voter confirms their receipt is accurate.

Henderson said now that the clerk’s office has changed the font, the issue is resolved.