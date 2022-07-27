Wasatch County Fair Days bring demolition derby, carnival, rodeo

The Fair Days tradition dates back over a century in Heber City.

“We have evolved in talent contests and, and concerts and different things like that,” says Wasatch County Event Complex Director Jon Provost. “But we have tried desperately to still keep kind of an old-fashioned atmosphere, family [oriented] — still do some of the things that we did years and years ago.”

This Friday and Saturday, Provost expects the sold-out demolition derby events to pack 6,000 spectators into the stands and bring thousands more to the grounds around the event.

Next week kicks off a mix of free and ticketed events.

Anyone can show up to the Party in the Park for free hot dogs and watermelon at the fairgrounds Monday. That’s from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and a talent show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Next Wednesday morning, the day begins at 8 a.m. with FFA and 4H youth showing animals to be judged. After goat and steer classes and showmanship Wednesday, swine are scheduled for Thursday morning, then lamb events Friday morning.

Provost says with between roughly 200 to 250 people selling animals they raised last year, the dollar figure shows how much Saturday’s livestock sale means to the local community.

“Our people over here in Heber City have spent — well, we had a million-dollar sale last year, and it's just crazy. Just amazing, the support that the kids get from our community,” he says.

Wednesday also kicks off the carnival. Tickets will be available at the fairgrounds.

This year, the Mountain Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo lasts three days, beginning next Thursday.

“We did add a Thursday just because of the amount of people that want to come to the rodeo and the amount of contestants that want to come we were named one of the top 15 rodeos in the country,” Provost says. “We have had as many as 35 world champions at our rodeo, and we expect at least that again this year, or more.”

Provost says the event complex has parking to accommodate the crowds expected, which could exceed 15,000 on peak days.

For a full calendar, with the barbecue dinner, Miss Wasatch performance, skate competition, concerts and fireworks, visit wasatchparksandrec.com.