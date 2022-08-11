© 2022 KPCW

Fence-building project at Wasatch Mountain State Park seeks volunteers

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT
Ben Lasseter
A volunteer project is happening Saturday at Wasatch Mountain State Park, which is located above Midway.

A state park restoration effort is seeking volunteers this Saturday to benefit a popular recreation area near the Heber Valley.

At Wasatch Mountain State Park, just above Midway, organizers with the state park and Wasatch Trails Foundation need help building a fence.

The project is to build 11 sections of buck and rail fencing, which uses long wooden logs. Utah State Parks Information Officer Devan Chavez says those will help define trail sections near a bike park and other popular routes.

“Volunteer projects are a great way to meet like-minded people and learn about things that you might not have learned about before,” Chavez says. “It also allows people a little bit of sense of ownership. Volunteer projects allow you a deeper look and a deeper understanding of what it takes to keep these areas open and accessible for the different user groups. Because you get literal hands-on experience with it.”

Volunteers will meet at Pine Creek Campground at 9 a.m. Saturday, and it’s estimated to take until around 1 p.m. Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring water bottles and snacks.

The organizers will provide tools, gloves and water.

Those who wish to help out should RSVP. Email kathydonnell@utah.gov.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
