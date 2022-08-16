Murder suspect Michael Asman apparently died by suicide

A nationwide manhunt came to an end on Monday afternoon when a U.S. Forest Service Ranger found the white Chevrolet truck belonging to Michael Asman.

The truck was found about six miles up a canyon known as Hurricane Creek, close to a trail head in a secluded area by a river near Joseph, Oregon. His body was discovered about 100 yards from the truck.

Detective Joshua Weishar of Heber City Police Department said a medical examiner’s report will officially confirm the cause of death, but the preliminary investigation shows Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound about two weeks ago.

Julie Ann Burns, a 36-year-old mother of two daughters with Asman, was found dead July 14th at her home in Heber City. The daughters were in the home the night before and told police they heard a gunshot. They said Asman told them to cover their eyes as he led them out of the house.

After their mother’s death the girls were taken into state custody.

Detective Weishar expressed sympathy for the Burns family. He said all the agencies involved worked tirelessly to find Asman and he hopes this brings some sense of closure for the family following the tragic event.