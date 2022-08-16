© 2022 KPCW

Murder suspect Michael Asman apparently died by suicide

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT
recovered truck photo (002).jpg
Wasatch County Police Department
/
Michael Asman's truck where it was found in Oregon.

The man suspected of first-degree murder in Julie Ann Burns’ homicide was found dead in an Oregon forest Monday afternoon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A nationwide manhunt came to an end on Monday afternoon when a U.S. Forest Service Ranger found the white Chevrolet truck belonging to Michael Asman.

The truck was found about six miles up a canyon known as Hurricane Creek, close to a trail head in a secluded area by a river near Joseph, Oregon. His body was discovered about 100 yards from the truck.

Detective Joshua Weishar of Heber City Police Department said a medical examiner’s report will officially confirm the cause of death, but the preliminary investigation shows Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound about two weeks ago.

Julie Ann Burns, a 36-year-old mother of two daughters with Asman, was found dead July 14th at her home in Heber City. The daughters were in the home the night before and told police they heard a gunshot. They said Asman told them to cover their eyes as he led them out of the house.

After their mother’s death the girls were taken into state custody.

Detective Weishar expressed sympathy for the Burns family. He said all the agencies involved worked tirelessly to find Asman and he hopes this brings some sense of closure for the family following the tragic event.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
