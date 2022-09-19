Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced

After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.

LDS Church President Russell Nelson first revealed the plan to build a temple in the Heber Valley at the semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City last October. That day, he announced 13 new temples to be built worldwide, including four in the U.S.

It’ll be built on an 18-acre lot near the Red Ledges development and across the street from the Center Street LDS Church Stake Center.

In the months leading up to Monday’s announcement, Heber Valley church staff and government officials said they hadn’t heard specifics. Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith said he expected the details to remain secret because the announcement could impact local property values.

Also on Monday, the Church announced on its website the location and groundbreaking date of another temple in Rexburg, Idaho.

Since Nelson took over as president, he’s announced 100 new temples. In total, there are 282 in operation, under construction or renovation, or planned around the world.

Most recently, in late August, construction began on a new temple in Ephraim, Utah. The new temple location there is less than 10 miles from the Manti temple, one of the first that the Church built in the late 1800s.

