Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT
An animal shelter houses a dog waiting for adoption.

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners.

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.

According to a report by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly one in five households welcomed a dog or cat during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. With people returning to in-person work and increasing living costs, some of those households are unable to care for the animals they adopted.

Kendall Crittenden is a Wasatch County councilmember. He said the animal shelter has been overwhelmed by owner-surrendered pets.

“So they just want to bring it to animal services and dump it off and let the rest of the citizens in the county take care of their pet through the taxes that go to Animal Services. So that was the situation, they are basically full up. They have no room for more surrendered pets.”

Crittenden said there are a few exceptions to the new policy. Those include situations in which an owner dies and family members can't care for a pet, emergency medical issues affecting pet owners or owner s who lose their home.

The shelter currently has many cats and dogs for adoption. It’s located at 635 W. Airport Road in Heber City.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
