Heber Valley service clubs collecting winter wear

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 30, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT
Set of stylish winter clothes on white background, top view
New Africa
/
Adobe Stock
Along with coats, the Midway drive also asks for donations of other new or lightly used winter wear like boots, hats and gloves.

Have an extra coat? It could help someone in the Wasatch Back stay warm this winter.

A winter clothing drive in Midway is collecting new and gently used coats, gloves, hats and winter boots.

The drive is a joint effort by the Heber Valley Rotary Club and Wasatch High Interact Club. Donations can be dropped off at the Midway City Office Building at 75 North 100 West now through November 17.

The clothes will be distributed at the Community Thanksgiving Celebration on November 19 at Timpanogos Middle School.

The celebration is an initiative by the Wasatch Community Foundation. Along with the outerwear, it’ll include a raffle with bikes as prizes and entertainment from live performers and booths.

The Christian Center of Park City is also holding a winter coat drive and has placed more than a dozen drop boxes throughout the city. That wraps up Tuesday.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
