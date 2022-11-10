Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby departing for state job

Despite having just been elected to a second term Tuesday, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is on his way out.

The week before the election, Rigby accepted a new job as director of Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training, more commonly known as “P.O.S.T.” In his new role, he’ll oversee the branch of the Utah Department of Public Safety in charge of training, certifications and investigations of all Utah law enforcement.

According to Department of Safety Communications Director Hillary Koellner, he’ll begin next year. She said the position doesn’t require relocation to Salt Lake City, where the office is, and she didn’t know if Rigby planned to make the move.

Rigby and a spokesperson for the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to KPCW’s requests for comment in time for this report.

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau told KPCW the process of replacing Rigby won’t begin until he submits a letter of resignation to the county council.

After he does, the council will appoint an interim sheriff until the Wasatch County Republican Party selects a sheriff to serve for two years. After two years, a special election will determine who serves as sheriff in 2025 and 2026, then the 2026 election will elect a sheriff for a regular four-year term.

Rigby is also chair of the Wasatch County Republicans, so he could have a role in selecting his replacement.

Before Rigby became sheriff in 2019, he worked for the Heber City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Brigham Young University.

As Wasatch County Sheriff, he currently oversees more than 100 employees between the investigations, patrol and administrative departments, and the county jail.

This is a developing story. KPCW will continue to provide updates as they become available.