Midway Ice Castles announce earliest opening date ever, Dec. 21

Ice artisans are working around the clock to ensure the chilled creation at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is ready for the grand opening next Wednesday, Dec. 21. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to open before Christmas in Utah,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “Mother Nature has been good to us this season and we’re excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break.”

The Ice Castles will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and on Sundays. Monday through Thursday tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children. Fridays and Saturdays adults are $23 and children are $16.

The Utah-based company has four other locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and New York. The castle in Midway is the first of the five to open this season.

Brent Christensen developed the patented process used to create the Ice Castles while attempting to build a winter playground for his children in the front yard of their Alpine, Utah, home. He founded Ice Castles in 2011.

Get more information and tickets here.