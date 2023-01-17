Wasatch County Council to appoint new members to planning commission, other boards

In Wednesday’s meeting, the council could appoint Doug Hronek to the county planning commission. He’s an executive at Jacobsen Construction.

The council will also consider George Muir for the weed board and Roger LeFevre to join the Timberlakes Water Special Service District.

The council may also create a new advisory board for how to distribute money from the new trails, arts and parks tax. Businesses have started charging an extra penny for every $10 spent on things other than groceries and gas, and the new board would advise the council on how to allocate the incoming revenue.

In the wake of the Heber Valley Animal Shelter reporting overcrowding and a cat virus spreading last year, the council is reviewing some of its related policies.

One action the council may take would adopt a model outlined in state code called the “community cat program.” Midway established it in an ordinance in November.

When animal control officers pick up stray cats off the street, the change would allow them to be released after five business days near where they were found. The shelter would sterilize the cats, vaccinate them for rabies and mark their ears before turning them loose.

The council will also consider giving law enforcement more authority to rescue animals in hot cars.

The meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City. The full agenda and how to attend the meeting via Zoom are available at wasatch.utah.gov.