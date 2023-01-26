© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Horse-powered skiing hits Heber

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST
SkiJoring Heber.jpg
Wasatch County Parks & Recreation

Giddy up! A skiing event in the Heber Valley this weekend puts a twist on the sport: horses pull skiers with tow ropes.

Organizers describe skijoring as a combination of Utah’s winter sports and cowboy heritages.

For skijoring, horses and riders whip skiers through a course with gates, jumps, and rings. There’s also a big air competition. Winners will take home cash prizes.

The event returns to Heber Friday, with competitions from 2 p.m. to roughly 8 p.m. The novice division goes first, followed by snowboard, century, sport, women’s, all-around and pro events.

Saturday, racers start at 10 a.m. After the last races and an awards ceremony comes the big air event, wherein competitors have two tries to travel as much distance through the air as possible.

It’s happening at the Wasatch County Event Center, 415 South Field Road in Heber City.

Tickets are available on the event center’s website.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter