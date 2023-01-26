Horse-powered skiing hits Heber

Organizers describe skijoring as a combination of Utah’s winter sports and cowboy heritages.

For skijoring, horses and riders whip skiers through a course with gates, jumps, and rings. There’s also a big air competition. Winners will take home cash prizes.

The event returns to Heber Friday, with competitions from 2 p.m. to roughly 8 p.m. The novice division goes first, followed by snowboard, century, sport, women’s, all-around and pro events.

Saturday, racers start at 10 a.m. After the last races and an awards ceremony comes the big air event, wherein competitors have two tries to travel as much distance through the air as possible.

It’s happening at the Wasatch County Event Center, 415 South Field Road in Heber City.

Tickets are available on the event center’s website.