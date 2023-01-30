© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Multiple wrecks close icy U.S. 40 Sunday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST
us 40 pileup 2.jpg
Jacqueline Samsel
An image from Sunday afternoon above U.S. Highway 40 shows cars on the side of the road, some overturned, shortly after several wrecks happened in a "chain reaction." The eastbound lanes of the highway near the Mayflower exit were closed for about an hour and a half.

Winter conditions made for a chaotic early Sunday afternoon on Highway 40 near the Mayflower exit.

A total of 10 cars crashed near the Mayflower exit on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday a little after noon. It all happened within a span of 15 minutes, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden.

The eastbound stretch of road where the crashes took place slopes downhill toward Heber City. The crashes caused the highway to close at the S.R. 248 exit, four miles behind the pileup, for an hour and a half.

Accident reports say it all began around 12:30, when a car lost control and slid off the road into a snowbank and cable barrier.

That caused a chain reaction in which four other cars that were traveling close behind the first one also crashed.

Over the next 10 minutes, some cars managed to swerve around the stopped cars, but others didn’t make it through.

Next came two collisions in succession, each involving two cars. In one case, a car lost traction while braking, spun 180 degrees and rear-ended a car ahead. In the final wreck, one car slid off the road into a snowbank.

Footage that passers-by shared to social media showed snow covering the road and cars overturned.

According to Roden, only one person went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of other wrecks all over the state Sunday.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter