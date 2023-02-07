© 2023 KPCW

Fatal accident closes U.S. 40 near Heber

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
Crash on US 40 in Heber crash vehicles on tow truck
1 of 2  —  Crash on US 40 in Heber crash vehicles on tow truck
Crash on US 40 in Heber.
Utah Department of Transportation
Crash on US 40 in Heber February 7, 2023
2 of 2  —  Crash on US 40 in Heber February 7, 2023
Crash on US 40 in Heber.
Utah Department of Transportation

A four-car accident claimed one life near Heber City Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on U.S. 40 near milepost 13. That’s near the intersection with State Route 32 a couple of miles north of Heber City.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved four cars. One person was killed and several others sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate.

The accident closed traffic in both directions on 40 and traffic was rerouted through Midway. The eastbound lane was expected to reopen first, with the westbound lane possibly taking two or more additional hours to clear.

No information is available yet on the circumstances of the crash or names of victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle Deininger
