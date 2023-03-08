© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Oh deer! Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies make animal rescue in hot springs

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM MST
Deer in hot pot 1.jpg
1 of 2  — Deer in hot pot 1.jpg
Courtesy Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
deer in hot pot 2.jpg
2 of 2  — deer in hot pot 2.jpg

A deer got stuck in the geothermal hot pots at Zermatt Resort & Spa Wednesday.

The incident could make for a few jokes about venison stew, but it probably wasn't fun for the deer.

Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning that a deer had apparently fallen into one of the geothermal pools at the resort.

Abundant snow this winter has driven animals who forage in winter to lower and more populated areas in search of food as their regular supplies are buried under historic precipitation totals.

The animal was unharmed and may not make that mistake again. The resort urged those looking for a nice warm swim to use the heated pool, not the hot pots.

Wasatch County
Michelle Deininger
KPCW News Director
See stories by Michelle Deininger