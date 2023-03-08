Oh deer! Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies make animal rescue in hot springs

The incident could make for a few jokes about venison stew, but it probably wasn't fun for the deer.

Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning that a deer had apparently fallen into one of the geothermal pools at the resort.

Abundant snow this winter has driven animals who forage in winter to lower and more populated areas in search of food as their regular supplies are buried under historic precipitation totals.

The animal was unharmed and may not make that mistake again. The resort urged those looking for a nice warm swim to use the heated pool, not the hot pots.