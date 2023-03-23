Wasatch County fair teaches resilience amid emergencies

The 2023 Wasatch Community Self-Reliance and Emergency Preparedness Fair promises a day packed with survival and general wellness lessons.

Community leaders will offer classes and informational booths from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wasatch High School. Those will cover fire safety, flooding, first aid, mental health, water and food storage, raising animals and other subjects.

Wasatch County’s emergency preparedness department is hosting the event along with Intermountain Healthcare.

“We want people to attend to help them be prepared in their own homes, to become self-reliant,” says Jeremy Hales, Wasatch County emergency manager. “Preparedness starts with me as a citizen, and we all need to take care of ourselves and help take care of our neighbors. Learning new skills to help us grow is the reason why not to miss this event, and to find new ways to help start a preparedness plan within ourselves and with our families, so that we can make Wasatch County more resilient to whatever comes our way.”

Emergency responders will be at the fair, representing the Wasatch County Sheriff, Heber City Police, Wasatch County Fire, search and rescue, LifeFlight and Heber Light and Power.

The annual event began in the 2010s. It missed recent years due to COVID-19 but returned in 2022.

The event is free and open to the public. Wasatch High School is located at 930 South 500 East in Heber City.

More information is available at emprep.wasatch.utah.gov.

