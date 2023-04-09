© 2023 KPCW

Wasatch County

No injuries reported in a helicopter crash in Wasatch County

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM MDT
Midway helicopter crash - WC SAR.jpg
Wasatch County Search and Rescue
/
A helicopter crashed above Midway Saturday. Bot the pilot and passenger were able to walk away form the accident.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue responded to a call Saturday afternoon that a helicopter had crashed just above Midway. Both the pilot and passenger were able to hike most of the way out.

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, the 911 call came in about just before 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon. The SAR team was deployed to the area to assist. They reported that the pilot and passenger were in “good shape,” and were able to hike most of the way out before Search and Rescue team members met them on their way down.

Additional details about the crash have not been released. The Wasatch County sheriff’s dispatch referred media calls to a sheriff’s office supervisor. A press statement has not yet been released. This story will be updated when new details are available.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
