🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Wasatch County

New Heber Valley school principals named

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM MDT
Wasatch County School District Offices
Wasatch County School District
Wasatch County School District Offices

Old Mill and J.R. Smith Elementary Schools will have new principals when the school year begins this fall, and Wasatch Alternative High School will have a new director.

LaNay King has been named as the new principal of Old Mill Elementary School.
Wasatch County School District
wasatch.edu
LaNay King has been named as the new principal of Old Mill Elementary School.
Amanda Edwards has been named as the new
Jordan School District
jordandistrict.org
Amanda Edwards has been named as the new director for Wasatch Alternative High School.

Wasatch County School District has announced that LaNay King will be the new principal of Old Mill Elementary School. She’s been with the school district for 16 years. Most recently, she served as both the assistant principal at Wasatch High School and the administrator at Wasatch Alternative High School. King replaces Stephanie Discher, who was appointed as the district’s Director of Elementary Education earlier this spring.
Amanda Edwards has been named as the new director of Wasatch Alternative High School. She is replacing King in that role. Edwards most recently served as principal of Bastian Elementary School in the Jordan School District.

And Alex Judd has been selected as the new principal at J.R. Smith Elementary. He comes from the Provo City School District, where he served as assistant superintendent. Judd replaces Ryan Brown, now the principal of Wasatch Learning Academy.

King, Judd and Edwards will officially assume their new roles on July 1.

Wasatch County
Rob Winder
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Rob Winder