New Heber Valley school principals named

Wasatch County School District has announced that LaNay King will be the new principal of Old Mill Elementary School. She’s been with the school district for 16 years. Most recently, she served as both the assistant principal at Wasatch High School and the administrator at Wasatch Alternative High School. King replaces Stephanie Discher, who was appointed as the district’s Director of Elementary Education earlier this spring.

Amanda Edwards has been named as the new director of Wasatch Alternative High School. She is replacing King in that role. Edwards most recently served as principal of Bastian Elementary School in the Jordan School District.

And Alex Judd has been selected as the new principal at J.R. Smith Elementary. He comes from the Provo City School District, where he served as assistant superintendent. Judd replaces Ryan Brown, now the principal of Wasatch Learning Academy.

King, Judd and Edwards will officially assume their new roles on July 1.