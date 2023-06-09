Heber Valley’s LGBTQ+ community and allies will hold Pride walk Saturday

Heber City resident Piper Riddle is a volunteer with Rainbow Connection, and the mother of a transgender daughter. She said the group organized a walk in downtown Heber last year after queer youth in the community unsuccessfully petitioned the city to bring back pride flags to Main Street for Pride Month.

“We got a lot of cars honking in support. And we also received a lot of negative gestures," she said. "I think more importantly, for all of those young adults and teens that were present and saw the support that mattered, it made a big difference."

Riddle said events like this communicate to LGBTQ youth and young adults their lives have value and purpose. She said it’s not enough to simply refrain from unkind words and actions.

“Our silence is also harmful to those in the LGBTQ plus community'" she said. "Because through laws, through policies, and through social norms, they already face so much discrimination. And if we don't speak up and speak out on their behalf I do worry about what that does to the mental health of those that I care about."

Members and allies of Heber Valley’s LGBTQ+ community will meet in the parking lot of Lee’s Marketplace at 890 South Main Street at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the group will walk down Main to the new Encircle Home located at 81 East Center Street. Encircle’s grand opening will take place at 11 a.m.