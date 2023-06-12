Solider Hollow begins upgrades with Olympic venue funds

Soldier Hollow was developed in Wasatch County as the location for cross-country skiing and biathlon events in the 2002 Games. Since then, it’s been used by world-class athletes and locals alike as a place for both high level competitions and a fun place to recreate, according to Colin Hilton, President and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation.

"Here at Soldier Hollow, we have tens of thousands of people that go winter tubing," Hilton told KPCW. "We have tens of thousands of people that cross country ski. We have corporate groups that are using these facilities or dirty dashes or sheepdog festivals that are all coming and using the facility."

On Friday, Hilton and several other dignitaries were on hand for the groundbreaking for the competition building expansion. He said it will allow Solider Hollow to better accommodate the demand for those various activities happening throughout the year.

Rob Winder / KPCW Dignitaries turn shovels at the groundbreaking of Soldier Hollow's competition building expansion, Friday, June 9, 2023. "This new project exemplifies why we're being considered to host a future Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Colin Hilton, President and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation.

“So we don't have to keep renting tents and trailers every time we do events," he said. "Instead of lots of porta-potties and temporary facilities. We’ll have those permanent facilities to properly host events. And oh, by the way, it'll be set up to be usable for future games.”

Hilton stressed to Friday's crowd the upgrade was not a part of Utah’s current bid to host the Olympics for a second time. But he said the project exemplifies why Utah is being considered again.

"We have not only lots of activities," he said. "But we remain true to a sport legacy where we're introducing especially our youth to Nordic and biathlon programs in great numbers."

The cost of the project has been pegged at $13.5 million. That will come from the $40 million the state legislature approved earlier this year for Olympic venue upgrades.

The building’s square footage will more than triple, from roughly 7,500 square feet to nearly 27,000 square feet. Features will include expanded multi-purpose event spaces, a relocated Nordic Center, larger locker rooms, restrooms for more people.

The expansion is expected to be “substantially complete” by February 2024. Part of the International Biathlon Union’s World Cup tour is scheduled to take place at Soldier Hollow in March.