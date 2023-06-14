Heber Valley announces inaugural Red, White and Blue Festival for July 4

If a canon firing at dawn is your idea of a great wake-up call, the Heber Valley is where to be on July 4. And you’ll need an early start to tackle the stacked lineup of activities at this day-long festival.

Heber Valley Chamber’s Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner said the valley’s small-scale celebrations from previous years have evolved into the first annual Red, White and Blue Festival featuring something for everyone.

A sunrise service and flag-raising ceremony follow the cannon blast with a chuckwagon breakfast and patriotic walk after.

And that's just the beginning. There are multiple events in the valley at the same time.

“We're kicking off with hot air balloon rides at 6 a.m. that will launch from Heber City Airport," said Turner. "We've got sidewalk art and a 5K and 10K that starts at 7 a.m. There will be plane flyovers that will happen multiple times throughout the morning into early afternoon.”

And that’s all by 9 a.m.

“The Heber Valley Railroad will be running special freedom trains that day," said Turner. "There will be a cornhole competition at Heber City Park that is sponsored by the Wasatch Community Foundation. The Plein Air exhibit, which happens every year, is going to take place near Midway Town Hall. There will also be a free lunch sponsored by Heber City.”

Turner said the festival will also feature the Heber Market on Main.

“So that will include vendors and food trucks and local artisans, live music happening throughout the afternoon and into the evening," said Turner. "That all wraps with live music and an outdoor concert at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk.”

The 5K and 10K may be the only official races of the day but rest assured, the Red, White and Blue Festival promises a marathon’s worth of fun. See the full lineup here.