Wasatch County Fair Days returns with rodeo, derby and more

John Provost is Wasatch County’s Event Complex Director. He said the event he’s most looking forward to is the Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo.

"This is not just a little old rodeo," he said. "This is something you want to see. There’s professionals from all over the world. And they are all here at Wasatch County."

Provost also touted the fair’s junior livestock show, where the valley’s younger ranchers auction the livestock they’ve been working hard to raise. Provost said last year’s show brought in more than $1 million.

"All the proceeds go to the kids," he said, and many will use the money to fund their college educations or church missions. "But it's just an amazing thing to see our community come together and make this a successful event for the youth of our valley."

There are plenty of other activities, including a skateboard competition, a carnival, a $5 barbeque, a talent show, concerts and a parade.

The fair is a long-standing Heber Valley tradition, one Provost said is based around family and neighbors.

"This is a chance to get together to do a little boasting about who has the best animal or the best looking cowboy boots, or whatever it may be — the biggest watermelon, the best quilt," he said. "It’s just a great time to come and mingle with your neighbors, your family and have some fun."

The Fair Days start Friday and Saturday, the 28th and 29th, with the popular Demolition Derby. It’s so popular, in fact, Provost said tickets are already sold out. The fair’s other events are next week from July 31 through Aug 5. A full schedule can be found at wasatchparksandrec.com.