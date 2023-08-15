Family of Midway man who died in shooting and stabbing incident grateful for support

A relative posted a GoFundMe page for the funeral expenses of Warick Daugaard. Audreay Powers, Daugaard's aunt who organized the fundraiser, wrote, "It is my hope that you pray for my family and share in our grief so that we don’t have to bear it alone."

She said her nephew was having a schizophrenic episode when he stabbed his father, Eric Daugaard, several times in the neck. In the GoFundMe post, Powers said Eric Daugaard tried to avoid using deadly force as he defended himself and other family members, but was ultimately unable to do so.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, an Aug. 7 shooting and stabbing incident in Midway left one man dead and another injured. According to a press release , a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 53-year-old father multiple times. The father then shot his son in self-defense, according to 911 calls.

According to the GoFundMe page and a facebook post from Powers, the community is invited to the funeral service for Warick Daugaard.

In the facebook post, which was written on behalf of Eric Duggard and his wife, Caroline, they family expressed appreciation for the community's support.

"We can’t express how important it has been to feel your love and concern for us, to be the recipient of your prayers, and to receive your generosity," they wrote. "We still have a long way to go before we will feel some semblance of normalcy again but you have all done so much to help us on our way."

The service is Friday, Aug. 18, at the Wallsburg Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel.